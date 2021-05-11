On Thursday, May 6, Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce at their new location, in downtown Bethany Beach. The celebration included coffee and refreshments, along with friends, family and community members.
Tickled Pink is a new retail store that will feature home décor and gift items. Owners and South Bethany residents Elise Lindsey and Michael Loftus have been part-time residents since 2007 and as of this year are full-time Delawareans.
Lindsey and Loftus previously owned Production Associates and Speaker Vision, two entities that supported the live events and meeting industry, before selling these companies in 2017. They said they have always wanted to open a store with a goal to give back and support the local community. A portion of profits will be donated to various community charities and nonprofits. The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company has been selected to receive their donation for the month of May.
In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from venders who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small-batch enterprises, and also made in the USA.
Visit Tickled Pink at 100 Garfield Parkway, #10, Bethany Beach. For more information, visit www.TickledPinkofBB.com.