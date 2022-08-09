Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose on Aug. 3 presented a donation in the amount of $825 to the Friends of the South Coastal Library (FOSCL) representatives Norbert Kraich, president, and Dick Oliver, recording secretary. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the month of July, per owners Elise Lindsey’s and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
“The Friends of the South Coastal Library plays a very important role in our community. The fundraising they accomplish in addition to Sussex County funding supports so many programs for our residents and visitors. We are happy to make this annual contribution to FOSCL,” said Loftus.
Loftus also announced that they have selected Santa’s Letters Inc. (www.santasletterinc.com) as their August non-profit.
Tickled Pink offers home décor and gifts. A portion of profits is donated monthly during the season to various community charities and non-profits. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small-batch enterprises and also made in the U.S. Since 2021, Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach has donated more than $7,070 to local nonprofits.
The Friends of the South Coastal Library is a non-profit, all-volunteer fundraising organization founded in 1988 and dedicated to providing support for the services and resources of the library. FOSCL raised the money to build the library on Kent Avenue in 1994. In 2006, FOSCL embarked on a Capital Campaign and in three years raised more than $2 million to expand the South Coastal Library to its current size.