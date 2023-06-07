Tickled Pink … Shopping with a Purpose presented a donation of $770 to Brian Martin, president of the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company (BBVFC) and Linda Maxwell, president of the BBVFC Auxiliary on Friday, June 2. The donation represents a portion of profits from the shop for the months of April and May, per owners Elise Lindsey’s and Michael Loftus’ commitment to local area non-profits and charities.
In addition to the donation, Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach has sold 45 retired coin-operated Bethany Beach parking meters and continues to offer them for sale for $50, with the entire amount going to the BBVFC Auxiliary. A year-to-date total of $2,250 has been collected. The store will sell them throughout the summer, until they are sold out. The meters are fully functional and come with a key, 9-volt battery and change cup.
“We are thrilled to not only donate a portion of our profits but also to be a convenient shop for residents to purchase a retired parking meter with 100 percent of the proceeds supporting the auxiliary. Our shop is open at 8:30 a.m. daily through Labor Day, so customers can easily park for free until 10 a.m. and pick one up,” said Lindsey.
The business has selected Operation SEAs the Day as their June non-profit. In addition to Tickled Pink’s donation, the owners have selected a majority of merchandise from vendor-partners who also have a charity component to their sales, are women-owned business, small-batch enterprises and also made in the U.S. Since 2021, Tickled Pink of Bethany Beach has donated more than $14,362 to local nonprofits.
The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company was established in 1948. They are a combination department that provides fire/EMS coverage to more than 15 miles of beachfront, as well as communities and assisting neighboring companies. More than 60 volunteers and 14 staff members work at the BBVFC.