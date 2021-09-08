County Bank announced this week that Ronald J. “Ron” Thomas has joined County Bank as vice president and commercial loan officer.
Thomas is an experienced commercial credit and risk management professional who has worked for Sallie Mae Bank and Bank of America during the last 15 years, representatives noted. Prior to that, Thomas worked in various lending and risk-management roles at MBNA America. He began his banking career with Maryland National Bank after completing their commercial lending management development program.
Thomas graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He resides in the Bethany Beach area and is active with the Middlesex Beach Association.
“We are pleased to have Ron join our commercial lending team,” said Jim Kirchner, senior vice president and chief lending officer of County Bank. “His knowledge of commercial lending and his passion for providing courteous service will be a great benefit to our business clients.”
Thomas can be reached at County Bank’s Millville location, by phone at (302) 537-0900, ext. 1122, or email him at ronthomas@countybankmail.com.