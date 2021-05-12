Millsboro’s new Texas Roadhouse, at 30181 Commerce Drive, opened Monday, May 10. But before the first guest walked in the door, the restaurant rolled out the red, white and blue carpet for several local organizations.
Last week, as the restaurant trained new cooks, meat-cutters and other kitchen team members, local first-responders in Dagsboro, Millsboro, Georgetown and Sussex County were first to try the restaurant’s hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and made-from-scratch sides.
Prior to opening, the restaurant also hosted invitation-only pre-opening events to raise money for the Doggone Happy Animal Rescue.
“Being a strong community partner is part of our mission,” said Managing Partner Brittany Cote. “This amazing organization enrich lives here in our local community. From feeding families in need, to supporting our local veterans, these groups impact thousands of lives each year. We’re proud to partner with this awesome organizations and can’t imagine a more meaningful way to celebrate our opening.”
To date, Texas Roadhouse has hired 183 people for the Millsboro location. Applications are still being accepted at apply.texasroadhouse.com.
The restaurant is open for dinner only Monday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 4 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.