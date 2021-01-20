Taste Events — part of the Off the Hook Restaurant Group based in Bethany Beach — was recently announced as a winner of the 2021 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards, an accolade representing the top wedding professionals across the board in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire, an online marketplace for the $200 billion global wedding planning industry.
In 2020, the rise and spread of COVID-19 impacted the wedding industry and the hundreds of thousands of small businesses who bring weddings to life every day. However, wedding vendors worldwide continued to guide their couples through wedding planning and the challenges of the global pandemic. In celebration of local wedding vendors nationwide and overseas, the 2021 WeddingWire Couples’ Choice Awards recognizes the wedding professionals who excelled in supporting to-be-weds despite unprecedented challenges resulting from COVID-19.
To determine those distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews across more than 20 service categories — from venues and caterers to florists and photographers — to find the most- and highest-rated vendors of the year. The winners were deemed to exhibit superior professionalism, responsiveness, service and quality when interacting with the millions of couples who turn to WeddingWire to help with their wedding planning process each month.
Wedding professionals who win WeddingWire Couple’s Choice Awards are members of WeddingPro, a B2B wedding brand. As the largest marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects businesses with more than 13 million unique monthly visitors who are planning weddings on WeddingWire and The Knot, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry.
“Through its online marketplaces, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to helping wedding professionals build relationships with couples and pros that grow their businesses,” representatives said.
“Taste Events is honored to be one of the top catering [businesses] in Bethany Beach on WeddingWire.”
For more information about Taste Events, visit them on WeddingWire. To learn more about the Couples’ Choice Awards, visit http://www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.