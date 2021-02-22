Beebe Healthcare and Beebe Medical Foundation representatives receive a donation from Tanger Outlets’ Pink Style Campaign. Pictured, from left, are: Dr. David Tam, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare; A. Kay Young, executive director of development, Beebe Medical Foundation; back, Amy Popovich, event coordinator, Beebe Medical Foundation; front, Amy Schnerr, general manager, Tanger Outlets; Joey Venezia, assistant general manager, Tanger Outlets; and Thomas J. Protack, president, Beebe Medical Foundation.