Tanger Outlets recently presented Beebe Medical Foundation with a check for $11,995, a portion of the proceeds from their 2020 Tanger Pink Style Campaign. The two organizations partnered together to sell more than 10,000 Pink Cards during the fall campaign.
The Tanger Pink Style campaign ran Oct. 1-31. The campaign offered Tanger shoppers unlimited use of Pink Savings Cards in two formats: a mobile card on shoppers’ phones or a physical card. For $10, the Pink Savings Cards gave shoppers 25 percent off a single purchase at participating Tanger Outlet stores again and again throughout the campaign. Shoppers saved on brand names and designer fashions while making a big, “pink” impact on the fight against breast cancer.
Proceeds from the campaign were shared between the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Beebe Healthcare’s Oncology Services. Tanger is committed to supporting the research that will one day lead to a cure for the disease that has impacted so many families, representatives said.
“We are honored to partner with Tanger for the second year in a row,” said Amy Popovich, event coordinator for the Beebe Medical Foundation. “Our Beebe team members enjoyed being a part of this campaign — selling cards, sharing the campaign, and raising funds for a very worthy cause. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with Tanger as we come together in the fight against breast cancer here in Sussex County.”
“We are so grateful for our continued partnership with our local Tanger Outlet stores. So many of those who shop and work at Tanger are patients of Beebe, have family members who work at Beebe, or simply are supporters of Beebe. It is a perfect partnership that I look forward to strengthening in future years,” said Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation.