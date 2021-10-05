Tanger Outlets Rehoboth remains committed to ending breast cancer with the return of its signature Tanger Pink program this October. Shoppers will have the chance to purchase a $10 Tanger Pink Card — benefitting both local organizations, as well as the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) — that activates an added layer of savings all month long.
Throughout October, approximately 110 shopper-favorite brands — including Polo Ralph Lauren, Puma Outlet and Crocs — will offer 25 percent off a single item, in support of breast cancer research. Pink Card holders can enjoy multi-use Pink discounts at participating stores all month long, with the option to present a digital or physical Pink Card.
“Tanger offers many ways to shop Pink and support the cause this October: by purchasing a digital card on tangeroutlets.com or on-site at the center. Tanger Outlets offers in-person shopping, as well as curbside pick-up and its concierge Virtual Shopper Program.”
In addition to its continued partnership with BCRF, Tanger Outlets Rehoboth is joining forces with Beebe Medical Foundation Oncology Services to boost the sales of Pink Cards.
“It is an honor to be able to leverage our reputation and legacy to raise meaningful funds with the Tanger Pink campaign,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Trisha Kashner. “I’d like to personally invite Rehoboth Beach shoppers to join in the fight for a cure for breast cancer by shopping, saving and supporting this October.”
Nationally, Tanger Outlets centers have contributed nearly $18 million to help create awareness for the importance of early detection. The company has also funded multiple researchers over the course of the BCRF partnership, who have dedicated more than 78,630 hours of research thanks to the ongoing contributions from the Pink program.
To learn more about the center’s Pink campaign, visit tangeroutlets.com/rehoboth.