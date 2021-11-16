Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Seaside will fuel the festive spirit this year as special teams of The Elf on the Shelf “Scout Elves” engage shoppers in a game of holiday hide-and-seek. As part of a new partnership with “The Elf on the Shelf” — “the team dedicated to bringing Santa’s North Pole to life for children around the world” — an exclusive Tanger Outlets Seaside Scavenger Hunt is taking place through Dec. 24.
Guests can prepurchase a Scavenger Hunt booklet online at tangeroutlets.com/elfontheshelf, via special QR codes on signage throughout the center or directly at Shopper Services. Once collected from Shopper Services, the booklet will unlock the holiday Scavenger Hunt and help families begin their journey with entertaining, interactive clues to locate the Scout Elves hidden around Tanger Outlets Seaside. After discovering the Elves’ hiding spots, guests may return to Shopper Services for a holiday toy.
“We know how much families enjoy the tradition of ‘The Elf on the Shelf,’” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Trisha Kashner. “Our adventurous Scout Elves are eager to lead guests on a special holiday mission this year to search, solve and win a prize — and we invite everyone to join the magic and memories at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Seaside.”
The open-air outlet shopping destination is stocked and ready for guests to visit early this holiday season, with deals and incentives to assist in all holiday gifting needs. To learn more about “The Elf on The Shelf” Scavenger Hunt at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Seaside, visit tangeroutlets.com/elfontheshelf or tangeroutlets.com/Rehoboth.
The Elf on the Shelf scavenger hunt complements additional holiday happenings at Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Seaside, including Schellville Christmas Village, the Holiday Tree and Selfie Stations.