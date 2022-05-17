Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, has been named Delaware Business Times CEO of the Year in the Large Nonprofit category. Tam will be honored at a July 14 charity golf outing, dinner and awards presentation at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark.
“On behalf of the Board, congratulations to Dr. Tam for being recognized as CEO of the Year,” said Terry Megee, chair of the Beebe Healthcare Board of Directors. “Dr. Tam is an incredible leader. He is passionate, caring, empathetic, and truly lives Beebe’s Values. We have full confidence in him to lead this next phase of continued growth and excellent quality care for Beebe in Sussex County.”
This March, Tam entered his third year at the helm of Beebe Healthcare after arriving as the COVID-19 pandemic came to Delaware. While the bulk of the early demands as CEO of a not-for-profit independent community health system revolved around COVID-19, Tam’s and Beebe’s focus have shifted toward being the healthcare provider of choice for Sussex County, representatives said.
“I’m incredibly honored to be selected for this award among the many great leaders throughout Delaware,” Tam said. “This recognition would not be possible without the dedication and passion of the Board of Directors, Executive Staff, leadership, Medical Staff and every member of Team Beebe. While I’m thankful, there is still much work to do for the people of Sussex County and those who visit and work here. Beebe is focused on growing access to care across the spectrum of services and people in Sussex County.”
Beebe has added more than 100 physicians and providers in the last two years, with a continued emphasis on growing with Sussex County. The providers include range of specialties from hospitalist to primary care and surgeons.
“Beebe’s pursuit to provide the best healthcare in Sussex County does not end with growing its award-winning Medical Staff,” they noted. The Specialty Surgical Hospital on the Rehoboth Health Campus opened May 16 for its first patient, who was set to have an orthopedic procedure. “The Surgical Hospital will provide top quality care and experience in a space dedicated to planned, short-stay and outpatient procedures.”
As the Specialty Surgical Hospital neared its opening, Beebe continued to receive community support. The Beebe Medical Foundation received three-year restricted grant of $370,000 from the Carl M. Freeman Foundation to help fund the purchase of a new Beebe Healthcare Mobile Health Clinic that will serve Sussex County. The mobile unit and Beebe’s team will be able to offer individuals and communities in need a low-barrier access point to integrated treatment, programs and services.
“You can see the dedication of Team Beebe as we focus on healthcare from all angles in Sussex County for all people because Sussex County is Our Specialty,” Tam said. “We have been serving the community for more than 100 years, and I’m very excited for the future of healthcare in Sussex County in the coming years.”