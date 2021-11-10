Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, was awarded the Delaware Healthcare Association’s American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award at the 25th Annual Delaware Healthcare Forum, which was held virtually on Oct. 28.
The award recognizes hospital leaders who most effectively educate elected officials on how major issues affect the hospital’s vital role in the community, who have done an exemplary job in broadening the base of community support for the hospital and who are tireless advocates for hospitals and their patients.
Delaware Healthcare Association President & CEO Wayne Smith presented Tam with the award during the virtual forum. Smith noted that Tam became the president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare just as COVID-19 was hitting the state of Delaware.
“Your willingness to fully engage your community, your patients, your employees and policymakers has been tireless and inspiring,” Smith noted. “You have displayed tremendous leadership on behalf of your health system and Delaware hospitals in the midst of the pandemic.”
Tam, who presented the ACHE Regents Award during the forum, said he was very thankful for the honor.
“It’s been a privilege to come to Sussex County and Delaware and become a part of this community and Beebe Healthcare during such a challenging time,” said Tam. “Thank you to all who have welcomed me and my family. There is a lot of great healthcare being provided in Delaware, but there is more to do. You can expect Beebe to lead the way for Sussex County.”