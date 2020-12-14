Dr. David A. Tam, MD, MBA, FACHE, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, has been appointed to the Council of Regents, the legislative body of the American College of Healthcare Executives.
The Council of Regents serves as the link between ACHE and members by approving governance and membership regulations, as well as promoting ACHE programs, services and activities within their respective areas.
Tam will take office March 20, 2021, prior to ACHE’s 64th Congress on Healthcare Leadership. As a Regent, he will represent ACHE’s membership in Delaware.
“It is an honor to serve on the Council of Regents and represent the state of Delaware,” Tam said. “I’ve been humbled to be welcomed to the First State with open arms amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will do my best to advocate for healthcare in my adopted home state.”
Tam assumed the role of Beebe Healthcare president and CEO on March 17 as the COVID-19 pandemic reached Delaware. Most recently, Tam had served as the chief operating officer of Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., part of Providence St Joseph’s Health, one of the largest and most comprehensive not-for-profit health systems in the nation.
He is also a retired captain in the U.S. Navy with 24 years of active service. Tam received his medical doctorate from the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences. He completed his pediatrics residency at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Oakland, Calif., and a pediatric neurology fellowship at the Medical College of Virginia.
The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations.