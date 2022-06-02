Tail Bangers, the Millsboro company that specializes in dog treats — many of them fancy and all appetizingly displayed in bakery cases — was recently honored with the national Small Business Administration Award, as well as with a comparable award from the State of Delaware.
The honors were based on criteria including how many jobs owner Lisa St. Clair has created and how long she has remained in business.
Tail Bangers — named for the sound her own dogs’ tails make when, in anticipation of treats, they wag their tails against the kitchen island — also has the Women-Owned Business designation, displayed on all of the packages mailed.
“There was a presentation of the Small Business award at Tail Bangers, a ceremony. They took us to lunch at the governor’s mansion in Dover in mid-May and they gave me two plaques. Gov. [John] Carney gave me a letter of recognition, and I will frame it,” she said.
Opened in October 2003, Tail Bangers, located on Betts Road in Millsboro, employs 50 people, and St. Clair is hiring bakers, decorators and workers for the shipping department. Treats are sold nationally, to pet stores throughout the country and to more than 550 pet-supply stores.
“We have birthday bones, Bundt cakes, bakery cakes for sale in stores like Concord Pet. We are in all the Candy Kitchens, Paws & Claws Etc. in Berlin, Yuppy Puppy in Bethany Beach, P.U.P.S. in Lewes and Salty Paws in Bethany Beach,” she said.
Items include Dancin’ Bones in cheddar-and-bacon and peanutbutter-and-honey flavors, Original Bangers with yogurt coating, treats shaped like seashells, and patriotic goodies resembling American flags, as well as those in the shape of shooting fireworks, candycorn, pumpkins, horses, slices of pizza, tractors, roasted turkeys, pilgrim hats, those with the word Shalom written in icing, and birthday baskets.
“We are going to be opening a retail store on [Route] 113 near the factory. We are expanding. We just built a more than 9,000-square-foot building that will become our manufacturing space, and we will be building a store on the highway. We used to have a retail store before the pandemic started, but we ran out of room. This will be a freestanding building for retail, at our Betts Pond Road location. At first, I rented two buildings on the highway, and now I bought them. We have a compound of 3 acres between [Route] 24 and Hardscrabble Road,” she said.
Tail Bangers was the result of St. Clair researching ingredients in commercial pet foods after her dog got sick.
“I knew I could do better. My mom owned a chocolate business and bakery, so I grew up making stuff like that and I have a degree in culinary arts. One of the cakes we have is made with peanutbutter, honey and cinnamon, made for dogs but with all human-grade ingredients. It all started with me wanting something more healthy for my dog, and I also wanted other pet owners to celebrate their relationships with their dogs.
“I knew I wasn’t the only one that celebrated my dogs’ birthdays. I knew I wasn’t the only person who got my dogs treats and new collars for Christmas. We have an online store so you can put in your pets’ birthdays and get a coupon. When I first started out, we just did craft shows, street fairs, things like that, then we started selling to stores. We still sell at craft shows and street-fairs,” she said, adding that Tail Bangers made $5 million last year in dog-treat sales.
That dog who sparked the idea, Rasta, a black Lab/husky mix who St. Clair rescued — and who she remembers as “beautiful, really pretty” — also enjoyed dog food she made for him. She tried marketing a food called Pal Chow but received a cease-and-desist letter from Purina, demanding that she not use the word “chow” in the name.
St. Clair still cooks for her five rescued dogs but doesn’t market dog food.
“I used to bring one of my dogs to work with me every day. He was our official mascot. He passed away two years ago. His name was Oscar,” she said.
Last year, a woman who applied for a job arrived accompanied by her dog.
“I was like, ‘What’s your dog’s name?’ and she said, ‘Oscar.’ I said, ‘OK. You’re hired.’ She brings him to work. He’s a terrier mix. She gets him groomed, and he has a little mohawk,” St. Clair said, laughing.
“He’s just so cute.”
For more information on Tail Bangers, call (302) 934-1125.