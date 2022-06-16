Eric Efergan recently opened Sweetiez candy shop in Ocean View, his fourth business in the Southern Delaware area.
The shop, located on Atlantic Avenue (Route 26) just outside of Bethany Beach, opened its doors over Memorial Day weekend, welcoming in the rush of holiday tourists.
Efergan, who also owns Tropicana T-shirt shop and Bethany Beach Hut on the boardwalk, said he first obtained the property in January, with the hopes of turning it into a sweets shop.
“I have friends that started doing candy shops, and they’re doing well. And I got that property and said, ‘Let’s try something new,’” Efergan said. “Of course, it’s competitive, because everybody sells mostly the same product, so we’ve got to give something different.”
In an effort to set Sweetiez apart from other stores in the area, Efergan gave the shop a unique design, with a cotton candy-colored tie-dye floor and full-sized stuffed characters from the movie Monsters Inc. to greet customers at the door. The store features a variety of products, including more than 150 types of candy, T-shirts, novelty jewelry and stuffed animals.
“We got a good response from customers coming in because of the floors over there and the stuffed animals,” Efergan said.
Overall, Efergan said, he hopes to create a family-friendly and welcoming atmosphere for customers.
“When the kids come in, they’re happy,” he said. “All the time they come in, I give them a necklace. I have to stay away from it, because I’m gonna give everything away,” he joked.
So far, business has been good at the shop, he said, adding that he expects a significant uptick in customers following the end of the school year as families flock to the coast.
Daena Purkey, who has worked for Efergan for almost two years, said he noticed more foot traffic in the store the weekend after schools let out.
“People love it,” Purkey said. “There’s not been anybody come into the store that’s not been satisfied.”
With post-pandemic recovery ongoing, Efergan said he has noticed things slowly returning back to normal with businesses. Over the past two years, he said, he has struggled with overseas shipping costs and supply-chain shortages.
“Because of everything that happened the last two years, I took two more warehouses, so I buy everything at once instead of ordering as I go, just for me not to run out of merchandise. But so far, it’s OK. I can see it’s going back to 2018, to be normal life post-COVID.”
However, operation is not without challenges. The business owner noted his biggest challenge right now is staffing, as businesses all over the area post “Help wanted” signs. To help mitigate the shortage of workers, Efergan rented housing for foreign student-workers upon whom he relies for staffing at his businesses.
Efergan said he could see another Sweetiez location opening in the future, if it continues to be successful and he has the staffing capability.