Mediacom Communications recently recognized three employees from Sussex County who achieved high-level performance rankings in customer service and broadband network operations over the past year.
David Collins, a Millsboro resident, was named Customer Service Hero, earning a national bronze-level award for excellence as a senior-level broadband specialist. He works at the company’s Dagsboro headend, which is a network data center where internet traffic is routed between local customers and the global internet. Collins has been a Mediacom employee since 2015.
Jerry Shockley of Frankford was named Area Operations Employee of the Year to recognize his long-time service and exemplary work as a network operations maintenance specialist. He began his telecommunications career in 1979, 17 years before Mediacom became a company.
Katherine Brinsfield, also of Frankford, earned the region’s Unsung Hero award to recognize excellent service delivered to customers and support to colleagues who serve customers in lower Delaware and elsewhere. She has been a Mediacom employee since 2005.
Companywide, Mediacom employs 4,000 people. Collins, Shockley and Brinsfield were among 120 employees recognized for outstanding performance achievements over the past year. Award recipients receive monetary bonuses and other employee recognition.