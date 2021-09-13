The Sussex County Land Trust (SCLT) announced this week the appointment of three new board members — Tracy Adams, Ring Lardner and Michael Dickinson — as part of a strategic effort to expand its footprint and representation across Sussex County.
Adams is an active partner in the daily operations of her family businesses, Melvin L. Joseph Construction, M.L. Joseph Sand & Gravel, Stockley Materials and Citation Rentals. A Sussex County native, Adams graduated from Laurel High School and later earned her associate’s degree in turf management and landscape design.
Her family farm is part of the Farmland Preservation Program, and is currently operational raising grain and truck crops. Adams currently resides in Georgetown with her husband, and enjoys caring for her animals and embracing the outdoors.
Ring Lardner brings more than 18 years of experience in project engineering and construction administration in residential and commercial development to his new role as board member in the SCLT. In 2021, Lardner assumed responsibility to lead the Milford Municipal Engineering Department at Davis, Bowen & Friedel Inc. (DBF).
Prior to joining DBF, he was responsible for portions of New Castle County’s National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit. Specific responsibilities included annual stormwater management inspections for approximately 750 systems and conducting public presentations regarding the inspection program and pollutant reduction measures. He was also responsible for writing portions of the annual report that was submitted to DNREC and the EPA.
Lardner retired from the Delaware Army National Guard in November 2017 as a lieutenant colonel. While deployed in 2006, he was assigned as a base engineer responsible for the life, health, and safety of a population of more than 6,000 people. Lardner is married with two children, ages 24 and 20. He is an Eagle Scout, and enjoys playing golf and working around the house.
Mike Dickinson was born and raised in East Stroudsburg, Pa., the older son of two public school teachers. In 2005, Dickinson joined the rapidly expanding SoDel Concepts team. He became the general manager of Bluecoast Seafood Grill & Raw Bar in North Bethany. In the years that followed, Dickinson assisted in opening three new SoDel restaurants while maintaining his duties as GM. In 2016, he became the vice president of operations for SoDel Concepts, overseeing operations in 10 restaurants, a wedding and event venue, and concessions at Delaware’s two largest amateur sports facilities.
In 2017, Dickinson was named to Delaware Business Times List of the Best & Brightest Young Professionals Under 40. In 2020, he was promoted to vice president of SoDel Concepts, overseeing all aspects of the business, which continues to expand, increasing to 14 coastal Delaware restaurants by the spring of 2022. Dickinson resides in Milton with his wife and their two children.
Sussex County Land Trust (SCLT) is a nonprofit conservation organization, dedicated to protecting natural, cultural, agricultural and recreational resources through land preservation, stewardship and education for today and tomorrow. The focus of the SCLT is in four principal areas: preserving Sussex County’s rich agricultural heritage, protecting important forest habitat, preserving Sussex County history and protecting private land through conservation easements.