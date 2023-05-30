Matt Patton, vice president of Surf Bagel, recently announced the names of the management team opening Surf Bagel’s fourth location, in Long Neck. Gail Banks will head the team as general manager, with assistant managers Johnny Sapienza, Elizabeth Wood and Ashley Cox. Jen Bradour, corporate chef of Surf Bagel, will oversee all culinary aspects of the business. Wes Books will oversee the team as director of operations.
“We are excited to see the great work that this team will do in Long Neck. All four managers have years of experience in hospitality, on both a service and management level,” said Patton “Their knowledge of the business makes them a great team to continue Surf Bagel’s legacy of serving guests fresh baked New York-style bagels in a fun, laidback environment.”
Banks, a Newark native, graduated from the University of Delaware in 2017 with a degree in hospitality business management. She began her career in hospitality at 16 as a hostess at a pizzeria. In 2017, Banks moved to southern Delaware and worked as a server and bartender in local restaurants. She quickly worked her way up to the management level. Banks joined the Surf Bagel team last year and has been a manager at Surf Bagel’s Milford location since it opened in December of 2022.
Sapienza grew up in Lewes and attended Cape Henlopen High School. He graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in exercise science. He joined the Surf Bagel team in 2015 and has been a key member ever since.
Managers Elizabeth Wood and Ashley Cox will be new to the Surf Bagel team. Both have been a great asset to local hospitality teams during their careers. Wood has excelled in front-of-house positions, working as a server and trainer. Cox has played a key role on many local culinary teams, most recently overseeing the culinary operations for Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth.
Based in Delaware, Surf Bagel is an award-winning group of local bagel shops specializing in New York-style bagels. The flagship location is in Lewes, and there is a site in the Midway center in Rehoboth Beach and a location in downtown Milford. An additional location is being planned in Fenwick Island. Surf Bagel offers New York-style bagels made from scratch and breakfast and lunch items — all served in a casual atmosphere with a southern coastal Delaware vibe.