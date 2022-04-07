Sun Behavioral Delaware (Sun) will host its next Professional Education Series seminar on Thursday, April 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. The event will be hosted virtually via Zoom.
For this event, Sun’s featured speaker will be Mariann Kenville-Moore, MSW, who serves as the director of Advocacy & Policy at the Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence (DCADV). Each year, Kenville-Moore and her team help hundreds of victims of domestic violence get access to lifesaving services, including counseling, safe housing and legal assistance.
The topic of this continuing education (CE) event is “Recognizing Domestic Violence and Making Trauma-Informed Referrals.” Kenville-Moore will provide attendees with expert advice for community healthcare providers to learn the signs and symptoms of domestic violence. She will also discuss the need for prompt, effective referrals for victims of domestic violence that will result in healing rather than additional trauma.
About 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have experienced serious physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner in their lifetime. Nearly half of all women and men have been victims of psychological abuse by intimate partners. Victims of domestic violence often struggle with mental health and substance-use disorders, as well as chronic health problems.
Sun’s Business Development team is responsible for seeking and confirming speakers to talk about topics and issues impacting many different demographics.
Erin Willis, director of Business Development at SUN Delaware, said, “It is important to continue to bring topics forward that are at times difficult to discuss. We can’t hope to create change our community if we ignore the voices of those who might otherwise be silenced.”
Willis has overseen Sun’s Professional Education Series as it has grown and expanded in the past several years.
Sun’s continuing education is provided free of charge to the community, but space is limited. To register, go to www.sundelaware.com and click on “News & Events.” Users may also find the link on Sun’s Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter pages.
Sun Delaware provides inpatient care for adults and adolescents 13 or older who are in a mental health crisis or need detox for a substance-use disorder. Sun also provides outpatient services for adults who need intensive therapies quickly. Sun is open 24/7. All services begin with a no-cost assessment, available on a walk-in, appointment or telehealth basis.
For more information, email info@sundelaware.com or call (302) 604-5600.