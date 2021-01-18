Sullivan’s Landscaping & Maintenance recently announce the opening of their new facility in Selbyville. Serving the area from Middletown to Selbyville, they said, “Sullivan’s brings innovative technology and proprietary green products to their ever expanding commercial and residential market, which has exponentially increased over the past decade.”
With the Ocean View, Bethany Beach, Dagsboro, Fenwick and Selbyville areas growing quickly in their portfolio and the continued approval of new planned communities and supporting businesses for the Route 54 corridor, the Sullivan said the family endeavored to expand their reach by opening another facility, located at the intersection of Cemetery and Blueberry Farm Roads. The location will serve the southern area of Delaware into the eastern shore of Maryland.
Sullivan’s will add eight to 10 new full-time positions in 2021 to support their existing landscape maintenance team of 82 full-time employees. Another several dozen full-time positions will be added within the next two years as the business grows.
“Sullivan’s is committed to investing in projects and organizations that benefit the community and supporting fellow likeminded small businesses with the ultimate goal as a company to develop a long term, mutually beneficial partnership with local business owners and community associations in the area,” they said.
Joel Sullivan often reminds his customers that “at Sullivan’s Landscaping, our standards and expectations are higher than those of our customers, as it should be. Quality and service are both within our control and that is really what we focus on. We believe that the foundation of every good partnership or business relationship is communication, so we double down on that. We are a small family business that knows what it takes to develop sustainable results that provide our customers with value….and, we just happen to provide landscaping and snow services.”
But their success didn’t come easily, they said.
“Founded in 1988 by John and Laura Sullivan, Sullivan’s Landscaping & Maintenance has prospered into one of the leading landscape maintenance companies on the lower shore of Delaware. The Sullivan family story represents the quintessential American dream, that started with a truck, a trailer and a man with an incredible work ethic, drive and resilience to push through even the toughest of times.”
John Sullivan developed his skills as an employee of Habitat Design Group before transitioning to starting his own business.
“With the love and support of his wife, Laura who was holding the family together, financial support from his grandmother and father in-law who helped him purchase the equipment to get started and the opportunity from Burris Foods to work the nightshift for a steady paycheck to support his family and new endeavor, John worked days building his landscape business with residential customers and nights for the necessary cash flow through these early years.
“After developing a good reputation for exceeding expectations and the ability to follow through on time and on budget, Sullivan’s Landscaping became a very popular developer and commercial home builder installation company. From 2000 to 2007 the construction division became very successful and Sullivan’s Landscaping growth exploded.
“In 2008, when the home construction industry came to a screeching halt, many builders declared bankruptcy and defaulted on outstanding payments owed to their trusted landscape providers, nearly devastating the family business. In 2009, as they continued to face economic turmoil and layoffs, John and Laura decided to sacrifice their personal assets to ensure the business would stay afloat. As with all good deeds, good fortune provided Delaware with historic winter storms and thus, snow removal services were able to keep the company afloat as they entered 2010.
“Learning from the ups and downs of the construction side of landscaping and the struggles of facing layoffs, the Sullivan family pivoted their business model to be conducive to year-round work that would sustain the business and their employees. Coming out of the Great Recession of the early 2000s, Sullivan’s Landscaping focused on recurring maintenance-based services, such as irrigation maintenance, fertilization services and all-encompassing landscape management services.
“By adding these services to their existing services, they developed a niche as being a one stop shop for community associations. This launched the new era for the Sullivan family, who brought in their two sons, Colby and Joel, to solidify the family run business.
They attribute the success of the once small “Mom & Pop” business to one thing: the team.
Joel Sullivan frequently reminds each and every member of the ever-growing team that “without our team nothing is possible. We believe in treating others with respect and taking care of one another, like a family. We are like minded individuals that all believe in doing the right thing and providing the best possible product, even if it means sacrificing time and profit to get there. What we have been able to accomplish in the last 5 years is incredible. Our goal is to be the best landscape management company in Delaware, not the largest or the most profitable, just the best.”