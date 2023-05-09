On Monday, April 24, Stockley Materials hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of their new location in Ocean View. Friends, family, fellow Chamber members, local officials and community members were in attendance.
For more than 17 years, Stockley Materials has been a supplier of mulch, decorative stones, sand, soil, compost, pavers and retaining walls, as well as irrigation and lighting solutions. They also offer roll-off containers and yard-debris recycling services.
They are excited to bring Ocean View and the surrounding areas some of the best outdoor living solutions on the market, representatives said.
To learn more about Stockley Materials and its products and services, visit their website at stockleymaterials.com or give them a call at (302) 616-3545. Located at 34323 Burbage Road, Ocean View, their operating hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.