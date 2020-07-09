The Great STEMporium has collaborated with local ice cream maker King’s Homemade Ice Cream Shop to offer a new series of science-themed ice cream at the STEMporium.
“When the call came in, it was a no-brainer for us. We love supporting fellow family-owned small businesses, and we love making ice cream,” said Chelsea King, co-owner of King’s.
The Great STEMporium, a science activity center located on Route 1 in Lewes, opened its doors a year ago, serving science activities to kids in a restaurant-like setting. Customers come in, get a table, and order science activities from a menu of more than 50 choices. Since opening, the STEMporium is regularly asked by customers if they also serve food. Until now, they did not.
“We’re not in a position to establish a full restaurant, but we wanted to offer something special. We couldn’t think of a better treat for kids than homemade ice cream from one of the best ice cream makers in the area,” said Cari Miller, co-owner of the Great STEMporium.
After reviewing King’s assortment of flavors and ingredients that kids love the most, they settled on four space-themed options: Milky Way, Deep Space, Big Bang Theory and Asteroid Field. When kids order a flavor, they’ll learn about the science behind ice cream-making. They’ll also have a chance to vote for their favorite flavor and suggest new flavors.
The new space-themed flavors are now available at the Great STEMporium in 6-ounce cups and will remain available throughout the summer.
For more information, contact Cari Miller at info@greatstem.com.