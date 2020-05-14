State Farm agents support CHEER, Meals on Wheels

Local State Farm agents are finding ways to engage their neighborhoods and help each other with needs while respecting social distancing and local ordinances, the company announced this week, noting that last week, 10 State Farm agents and Sales Executive Kelly Brion teamed up to send support to CHEER and their Meals On Wheels program.
They donated $10,250 so CHEER could continue to provide needed resources to the community and those in need. And then, by utilizing the State Farm Matching Gift Program, they will be sending another $8,750 in assistance. So, a total of $19,000 will be donated.
Local State Farm agents thanked for their kindness and generosity included Kim Benton of Millsboro, Chuck Hall of Millsboro, Hunter Emory of Georgetown, Mark Penuel of Georgetown, Tony Milam of Dagsboro, Juan Johnson of Dagsboro, Eric Blondin of Rehoboth Beach, Jeanine O’Donnell of Lewes, Ron Krajewski of Milton and Denise Beam of Ocean View.
“We wanted to make a donation to a non-profit that impacted as much of our area as possible,” said Benton. “Because CHEER has locations in all of our communities across Sussex County, this made perfect sense. The fact they are helping some of the most vulnerable population, our seniors, also meant so much to all of us.”
To help foster volunteerism, State Farm also has a website where community volunteers or needs can be posted, at https://neighborhoodofgood.statefarm.com/.
“Over the last week our organization, like many others, has responded quickly to a rapidly changing situation. We’re grateful for how our employees and agents are adapting to new ways of working and pulling together to support each other and our customers. When faced with uncertainty we always go back to doing what we do best: helping people.”