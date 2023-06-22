About 150 international students working in the Bethany Beach area this year — about as many as before COVID-19 pandemic restrictions — will be welcomed to the United States at the annual J1 International Students Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27.
Gathered outside St. Martha’s Episcopal Church, students will be given T-shirts, meet police officers and other first-responders, play chess and enjoy a buffet with chicken, beef, hotdogs, vegetarian items, pizza, sandwiches and desserts — all free of charge and paid for by local businesses.
“Our job is to make sure they have fun at the picnic,” said Bill Gay, one of the organizers.
“We’ll welcome them warmly, introduce them to American foods and customs, play games, give them their first local logo-wear as gifts and then watch them ride safely off, carrying leftover food home on their bike handlebars to the students that had to work and could not attend the picnic.
“We’ll even have first-responders sitting and eating with the students to do a soft-sell of safety and health tips, and help students understand that it’s OK to call for help,” he said, adding that first-responders will tell the students it’s easy to call for help in the U.S., and there is no cost.
Members of Bethany Beach’s Pedestrian & Bicycle Safety Committee will be there, since many of the students ride bikes to work, and bike repairs will made, also free of charge.
Also participating will be the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, Mariner’s United Methodist Church’s ABC Bike Ministry, the Ocean View VFW, St. Vincent de Paul ministry of St. Ann Catholic Church and a state representative.
Gay said he and fellow organizers are “ready to put big smiles on the faces of over 100 newly arrived international students who are probably stressed to their limits from traveling to the U.S., struggling to speak English full-time, moving into new living arrangements, starting new jobs, trying to figure out how to afford their next meal, and wondering when they will get a chance to relax.”
During the summer, American families will also invite them to dinner or take them sightseeing, to a show at the bandstand or to the beach.
Gay said members of St. Martha’s will greet students, give them information about jobs, serve dinner and hand out sunscreen, flying-disc toys, shampoo, soap and gift bags.
A chess tournament is planned, as well as tableside magic and presentations by area police, a nurse and lifeguards.
St. Martha’s parishioners who want to invite students to spend time with them this summer are also being encouraged to attend the picnic, Gay said, adding that many friendships have been made during the years.
“We’ve had several feel-good stories,” he said, including former international students, during the pandemic, from their homes in other countries, “who offered to send masks and other healthcare products the international news was telling them we needed.”
“I recently received an e-mail from a former J1 student who was concerned about the health of a family with whom they had lived, because that family gave them ‘the best summer of their lives.’”
There have also been several successful engagements and marriages of J1 students and local young adults who met them while they were working in Bethany.
“Several of us hear annually from former J1 students who have risen to prominent positions in their professions and are approaching levels in their countries where their memories of the inclusive kindness they received in Bethany Beach will influence actions they take to foster world peace,” Gay said.