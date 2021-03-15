Southern Delaware Tourism was recently awarded the Destination Marketing Accreditation Program (DMAP) seal by Destinations International in recognition of the organization’s commitment to industry excellence and meeting the industry standard for performance and accountability of destination organizations around the world.
“We are pleased to have Southern Delaware Tourism join our distinguished group of professionals,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “The industry distinction defines quality and performance standards for destination organizations, and I look forward to welcoming them to the DMAP community.”
“By achieving DMAP accreditation, Southern Delaware Tourism has demonstrated that they have developed strategies for the direction of their destination and the policies and procedures to safeguard the use of public dollars,” said Maura Allen Gast, FCDME, executive director at Visit Irving.
The accreditation program requires a destination organization to successfully comply with a multitude of mandatory and voluntary standards that span a variety of performance areas. The standards cover nearly all aspects related to the management and marketing of destination organizations, including governance, finance, human resources, sales, communications, destination development and research. Southern Delaware Tourism joins the ranks of more than 200 destination organizations who have obtained DMAP recognition.
“The Southern Delaware Tourism team is really thrilled to have earned this certification,” said SDT Executive Director Scott Thomas. “Navigating this industry-standard certification process required us to examine and benchmark every aspect of our operations. It’s a great way to see both what we’re doing really well as a DMO and areas that may require additional focus. This certification puts us in great company among top notch DMO’s globally, and positions us well going into the 2021 season as we continue working hard for both our tourism and economic development partners and our potential and returning visitors.”
Southern Delaware Tourism supports and encourages the identification, development and promotion of sustainable, year-round tourism in Southern Delaware that contributes to economic growth and improves the quality of life. For more information, call Southern Delaware Tourism at (302) 856-1818 or visit their website at www.VisitSouthernDelaware.com.
Destinations International is the world’s largest resource for official destination organizations, convention and visitors bureaus (CVBs) and tourism boards. For more information, visit www.destinationsinternational.org.