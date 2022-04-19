National Travel & Tourism Week (NTTW), the annual celebration of the contributions of the U.S. travel industry, aims to spotlight the critical role that travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme “Future of Travel,” Southern Delaware Tourism (SDT) representatives noted this week.
This year’s theme aims to elevate how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world, they said.
Celebrated annually the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 39th annual NTTW (May 1-7) arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years, they said.
“NTTW has special significance this year as the travel industry looks ahead to a bright future,” said U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow. “This NTTW is an opportunity to recognize the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry and how we are rebuilding to be more dynamic, innovative, sustainables and inclusive in the months and years to come.
“Before the pandemic, travel generated $2.6 trillion in economic output, supported 17 million American jobs and delivered a $51 billion trade surplus to the U.S. — evidence of the outsized role the industry will play in driving America’s recovery and future economic growth,” added Dow.
“As a nearby road trip destination for the Mid-Atlantic (and beyond) that offers a soothingly far away vibe,” representatives said, “Southern Delaware Tourism is celebrating travel’s promising future by encouraging past and future visitors to expand their view of Southern Delaware to include not only our sparkling Atlantic coastline, but also our many inland attractions and events.”
SDT, they said, “aims to encourage visitors to enhance their vacation plans by including some of the incredible range of available experiences that may be a little more off the beaten path, including farm adventures; garden getaways; arts and entertainment offerings; tours; Culinary Coast dining, and brewery, winery and distillery visits; visits to our impressive collection of museums, and many others.”
Scott Thomas, Southern Delaware Tourism executive director, said he is planning for a future that will strengthen Sussex County’s tourism industry and economy.
“This National Travel & Tourism Week, we are also spotlighting how travel benefits our workforce, supports our local economy, fosters sustainability and innovations, and reconnects us to each other and the world.”
Visit www.VisitSouthernDelaware.com for more information, or for more information on National Travel and Tourism Week, visit ustravel.org/NTTW.