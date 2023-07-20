Jeff Mumford cashed in his life insurance policy to finance $100,000 in solar panels because of the benefit he thought the large roof on his restaurant could offer to the community, the electrical power grid and the business’ potential solar-energy tax credits. Eventually, with federal Department of Energy incentives for solar installation, Mumford received about $50,000 back from the government.
He realized he had a long timeline to earn those credits and that, in good time, the solar array installation and the income generated from “selling” power back to the grid would pay off.
“Delmarva Power originally said any credits I accumulated without using them for our restaurant were going back to the grid, so I am supposed to get credit,” said Mumford.
However, the Warren’s Station restaurateur received a letter from Delmarva Power recently that restates the terms of the deal.
New legislation, SB 298, has taken the solar-savings tax credit, for the public good.
“The first two months of the year, we usually have a full credit for our energy,” said Mumford. “I am producing about 1,000 kilowatt hours a month, or more, based on the weather. And the power company rate today is .13 cents per KW hour. I did not borrow any money from the government to put the solar on my roof — I used my own,” he emphasized.
“I cashed in my life insurance policy to do this installation and built these solar panels to get this work done,” said Mumford. “It was $100,000 to get it installed, and they gave me $50,000 back. But that was my own money upfront, and it takes a long time to get it back,” he said of the capital.
“Now, they are going to give my solar savings to Green Energy and the poor,” said Mumford of what he sees as a government handout.
Delmarva Power is an Exelon company. Following the passage of SB 298 in July 2022, one year ago, public comment from solar owners was generally unhappy.
“What was done here was a devious move,” said one owner in public comments on the bill. “Solar panel ownership was meant to help the environment and marketed as money-saving.”
Jeff and Paula Mumford purchased Warren’s Station in Fenwick Island from the original owners more than 50 years ago.
Both former employees at Warren’s, Jeff and Paula Mumford purchased the place in 1971. In the years that followed, the local resort area experienced an explosion of growth and development. In order to accommodate the new volume of homes and vacationers, Warren’s needed to expand. In 1983, Warren’s Family Restaurant became Warren’s Station. The original building was totally remodeled, enlarged and re-designed to be a replica of a United States Lifesaving Station.
“We bought the place in 1970, and I was 21 years old,” said Mumford. “I was brainless at the time and had just come out of college. I had worked there as a dishwasher and general-purpose kitchen help for the owner. He called me when I graduated and asked me if I wanted to buy the place. I was graduating college, and there was a bit of a recession,” so Mumford closed on the place.
In 1995, upon his graduation from college, the Mumfords welcomed their son Scott into the business. The latest addition to the Mumford family is Scott’s wife, Elise, who joined the staff in 2003 and brought 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry of her own.
“My son Scott and my daughter-in-law Elise are operating the place now,” he added. “I am ‘M-and-M,’ and that means money and maintenance.”
In July 2022, Delaware SB 298 became law, impacting Delmarva Power customers. Net energy metering is changing, and not in favor of solar-panel owners. Under the new law, starting May 31, 2023, all electric NEM credits at the end of the annualized billing party will be set to zero.
“Most NEM customers do not receive an NEM credit, but I do,” noted Mumford.
He shared a copy of the Delmarva Power letter he received: “The customer will contribute to the social benefit program and not to the customer’s own usage.”
“The cost of such a meter is $200 for residential, but I am a commercial customer. They are taking away all of my credits and giving it away to the poor and to Green Energy,” he reiterated. “It seems like they are reneging.”
“I get the SREC credits, and years ago the government decided they had to have alternate energy. Instead of the government investing, I invested personally in alternative energy sources,” he said. “And, originally, that value was sold as a commodity, at about $400 per credit. But now it’s down to $32 per credit, because everyone got into the act,” he said of the higher value he once earned from SREC. “Once everyone got into the deal, the pricing went down.”
“The power company is using my solar panels. I am trying to help the economy and use green energy to help people,” said Mumford. “They got over to the Delaware Senate and then took it all away.”
“I still use the power I create for my restaurant and building,” he said. “However, anything I put back into the grid is now no longer mine.”
Solar credit accumulation occurs during the spring and summer months, when the most energy is produced. Most homeowners and commercial buildings utilizing grid-tied solar power depend on those extra kilowatts to carry them into the winter months, in the form of credits.
Senate Bill 298 allows the Delaware electric utilities to take away the stored credits at their highest value, so it allows DEC to take Mumford’s overtime credits every December, when the credits are worth the most. But there may be some options for Mumford to improve the details of how the new policy impacts his bottom line.
Candace Womer is a senior communications specialist from Exelon and works for one of the Pepco holdings companies. She indicated that the new government ruling was intended to provide power to the larger community.
“We understand some Delmarva Power customers may be impacted by the changes with respect to how net energy metering credits are provided as outlined in Delaware Senate Bill 298 that was signed into law last year,” she said.
“We have communicated with our customers regarding this change and suggest customers contact the company should they wish to change their annual anniversary date to better optimize the value of any excess monthly energy produced by their solar or other distributed energy resource. As always, customers can track their account online.”