Clean Energy USA (CEUSA), a solar design and installation company, has announced new leadership, positioning the company to enter its next phase of growth and enabling them to better serve both residential and commercial customers, representatives said.
Newly appointed President Rick Kotowski brings more than three decades of construction experience, with 25 of those years in senior management, to CEUSA. According to company representatives, his extensive work in project and logistics management will help position the growth of Clean Energy into larger scale opportunities and new markets, while maintaining a core business model of helping homeowners save on their electric bills and take advantage of huge incentives by adopting solar solutions
“I’m thrilled to join the talented team members of Clean Energy USA,” said Kotowski, who managed a team of up to 103 people and a sales pipeline of $8 to $12 million, “CEUSA’s professionalism is second-to-none, and I look forward to continuing the company’s upward momentum as we expand services throughout the great state of Delaware and maintain our mission to bring solar, EV chargers and other cost-saving energy solutions to an even greater customer base.”
Prior to joining CEUSA, the majority of Kotowski’s career was with M. Davis, ShureLine and JGM, where he oversaw the construction of large projects for Amazon.com in Edison, N.J., as well as the Clorox manufacturing plants in the U.S. In addition, throughout his career he has worked on major projects with companies such as G.E., Agilent Technologies, DuPont, Johnson Controls, DP&L and many more.
The CEUSA management team members include:
- Director of Operations Megan Spangler, who was the company’s first hire in 2007. Spangler continues to help CEUSA grow its installation volume year over year.
- Lyn Mox has been with CEUSA since 2009 as the director of production, where she serves as the main customer contact, guiding them through the process of installing solar on their homes and businesses. She also serves as an expert liaison with the utility companies in managing the ever-evolving rules for approval of solar electric system installation.
- Charles Davidson, a part of the CEUSA team since 2015, has been named director of business development. Prior to joining CEUSA, he had an extensive career in corporate marketing and entrepreneurial endeavors, including time with Price Waterhouse Coopers and McGraw-Hill, as well as co-owner and executive chef at Café Zeus in Rehoboth Beach.
- Tabitha Golt joined CEUSA in 2017 and has been promoted to director of customer success. In her newly expanded role, Golt continues to focus on customer happiness, in addition to her work educating homeowners during the sale and transfer of their homes, as well as assisting customers in understanding how to monitor their systems after installation.
- Keith Modzelewski was named director of marketing — a newly established position. Prior to joining CEUSA, Modzelewski served as the director of entrepreneurship at East Stroudsburg University’s business incubator, where he consulted for more than 30 technology startup companies. Modzelewski has a decade’s worth of affiliation with the solar industry at various levels.
With the addition of Rick Kotowski in the role of president, the CEUSA team will enter the company’s 15th year in business serving Delaware.
Clean Energy USA is part of the Schell Brothers family of companies.