It’s been a hot summer for SoDel Concepts, a Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality group. The company’s restaurants along the coast have experienced record-breaking months, representatives noted this week. And, to thank the team — and take the heat off — SoDel Concepts hosted a day at Jungle Jim’s on Aug. 18. The state’s largest water park is steps from SoDel Concepts’ Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar and Thompson Island Brewing Company.
“Our entire crew has gone above and beyond to meet guest expectations during a bustling — and hot — summer,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which has 18 business operations, including 14 restaurants, three sports concessions and a wedding-and-events venue.
“We wanted to show our appreciation and allow our team time with loved ones,” Kammerer continued. “What better place in summer is there than Jungle Jim’s?”
From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the employees — along with their friends and families — relaxed at two SoDel pavilions and enjoyed the park’s offerings, including the concession food.
“We know how hard our employees work, so it was wonderful to see them enjoy the waterpark with their children,” said Nelia Dolan, a vice president of the company. “It was a spectacular day.”
Kammerer said he was impressed with the park’s offerings.
“A big thank-you to Jungle Jim’s for their hospitality. We can’t wait to do it again next year.”
For more information on SoDel Concepts, visit www.sodelconcepts.com.