Two home-grown coastal businesses are about to become one. Rehoboth Beach-based SoDel Concepts, a hospitality company, this week announced the acquisition of local business Surf Bagel.
Surf Bagel was founded in 2004 by brothers and avid surfers Dave and Tom Vitella. Surf Bagel specializes in New York-style bagels, flavored cream cheeses, bagel sandwiches and other breakfast and lunch items.
When Dave Vitella started contemplating his next chapter, he said, he wanted to make sure Surf Bagel continued to thrive.
“We could not have dreamed of a better fit than with Scott Kammerer and SoDel Concepts,” said Vitella. “The one constant in life is change, and I knew we wouldn’t be doing this forever. SoDel is the perfect solution; they are the very best at what they do, and they will continue to honor the loyalty and dedication of Surf Bagel’s employees and patrons.”
The Kammerer and Vitella families have been longtime contributors in the community. Kammerer and Dave Vitella coached with and against each other for many years, and their children have all grown up in the area.
“SoDel Concepts is a solid, well-run organization with the same dedication to quality and consistency. We trust them to carry the brand forward and keep the Surf Bagel tradition alive,” said Dave Vitella.
The sale should be finalized on Dec. 1, representatives noted, and the Surf Bagel shops will become SoDel’s 14th and 15th locations. (A new Matt’s Fish Camp recently opened in Fenwick Island, and Ocean View Brewing is under construction.)
“Who doesn’t love Surf Bagel?” said Kammerer. “It is a staple along ‘the Culinary Coast,’ and the owners have long been active in our community.”
Kammerer said Surf Bagel and SoDel Concepts share a mission to give guests delicious food and an exceptional experience.
“SoDel Concepts has the highest respect for the successful concept and will continue offering the menu that has made it a fan favorite,” Kammerer said.
For information on SoDel Concepts, visit www.sodelconcepts.com.