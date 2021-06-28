SoDel Concepts employees — along with their families and friends — recently gathered at Lefty’s Alley & Eats in Lewes for the hospitality company’s annual Summer Kick-Off Party.
“We want to thank everyone for their hard work — this year more than ever,” said Scott Kammerer, president of the hospitality group, which has 17 businesses, including 12 restaurants — soon to be 14 — and three concession operations.
“SoDel Concepts is a family business at heart, and it was so great to see our team with their kids engaged in some friendly competition,” he said. “Lefty’s provided delicious pizza and plenty of fun games.”
The company rented the entire space so more than 350 guests could enjoy the venue’s offerings, including bowling alleys, an arcade, laser tag, ax-throwing and the on-site restaurant.
Company-wide events are an essential part of SoDel Concepts’ culture, Kammerer said.
“As we continue to grow, we want to maintain the close bonds that characterized our company from the start. Some coworkers have been with since the time we had only two or three restaurants.”
SoDel Concepts will host a movie night for employees in July and a day at Jungle Jim’s, a Rehoboth Beach water park, in September. The company also holds an annual retreat and holiday party.
