The 2022 summer season is under way at the Delaware beaches, and to celebrate its start, SoDel Concepts employees gathered at Lefty’s Alley & Eats in Lewes.
Over two mornings, nearly 600 team members and their families dined, bowled, played arcade games and threw axes at targets.
“We know that the summer goes by at a breakneck speed, and our team works so hard to help guests create memories,” said Scott Kammerer, president of the hospitality company. “We want our employees to make their own memories with family and friends — which is an important part of our company culture. Lefty’s did a great job helping us do that.”
SoDel Concepts has held previous events at the entertainment venue.
“We really look forward to it,” Kammerer said. “It’s a fun place with great food.”
SoDel Concepts has 17 restaurants from Lewes to Fenwick Island. The newest, Ocean View Brewing Company, opened this year, and a Milford Surf Bagel is under construction.
For information on SoDel Concepts and restaurant locations, visit sodelconcepts.com.