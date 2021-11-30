Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced that 14 of the hospitality company’s employees were named Shining Stars for going “above and beyond” to create a memorable guest experience.
SoDel Concepts is a hospitality group with 18 business operations: 14 coastal restaurants, three sports concessions and a wedding-and-events venue.
“This program makes me proud because we are paying tribute to the team members who are so vital to making our restaurants a success,” he said. “Each quarter, our general managers select employees who create a positive work environment — for the guests and their team.”
The Shining Stars include: Jake Durasky (The Clubhouse at Baywood), Tiffany Shaffer (Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar near Bethany Beach), Demario Bundick (Bluecoast Seafood Grill + Raw Bar in Rehoboth Beach), Dionila Escalante Santizo (Catch 54), Mason Strecker (Crust & Craft), Esequiel Reynoso Barrera (Fish On), Lindsay DiMuzio (Lupo Italian Kitchen), Brenden Bryson (Matt’s Fish Camp near Bethany Beach), Kaitlin Ahlers (Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island), Lauren Robino (Matt’s Fish Camp in Lewes), Mya Dellinger (Northeast Seafood Kitchen), Darren Carey (Papa Grande’s Coastal Taqueria), Ellie Davis, (SoDel Concessions) and Chloe Sylvester (Thompson Island Brewing Company).
The Shining Stars received certificates and a $250 bonus.
Visit sodelconcepts.com for more information.