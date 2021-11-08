The Delaware Business Times (DBT) recognized SoDel Concepts with a Family-Owned Business Award at a Nov. 3 ceremony in Wilmington’s Chase Center on the Riverfront.
According to DBT, the awards program honors “family businesses that make up the backbone of the American economy. From small, boutique operations to large multigenerational firms, these entrepreneurial families are building business legacies that will last for generations to come.”
SoDel Concepts received the honor in the extra-large business category. The Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality group has 18 business operations: 14 coastal restaurants, three sports concessions and a wedding-and-events venue.
Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, and his wife, Lisa, are the majority shareholders of SoDel Concepts. Lisa Kammerer has been actively involved in the design of their new restaurants and the redesign of the existing restaurants. Their sons Griffin, Holden and Carson have also played a part. Griffin Kammerer is the company’s IT manager. Holden Kammerer has been a restaurant manager, and Carson Kammerer, a high school student, has worked as a shucker and dishwasher at the restaurants during the summer.
SoDel Concepts is expanding to meet the needs of the rapidly growing full-time population in Delaware’s resort areas, many of whom are seeking employment, according to the Kammerers.
“We love our employees, and we want people to be proud to work at SoDel Concepts,” Lisa Kammerer said.
“Our goals are to cook beautiful, simple food, help our employees develop professionally and personally and make the world a better place,” Scott Kammerer said. “We want that to be our legacy when we are no longer at the head of the company.”
