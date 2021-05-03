Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, based in Rehoboth Beach, recently announced that Danielle Panarello has been promoted to vice president of operations. Michael Dickinson, the former VP of operations, has been promoted to vice president of SoDel Concepts.
Panarello was previously a director of operations for the hospitality company, which has 12 coastal Delaware restaurants and more to come, including Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island.
“Danielle is one of our most talented team members,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “She has extensive experience in the front and back of the house. She’s a skillful leader with an impeccable work ethic, which makes her an invaluable resource.”
The Media, Pa., native earned a criminal justice degree from the University of Delaware, but the culinary arts intrigued her. After experiencing Rehoboth Beach’s culinary scene, she received a pastry arts degree from the Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College in Philadelphia.
Panarello ran her own downtown Rehoboth restaurant and spent more than a decade as pastry chef, banquet coordinator and manager.
In 2016, she joined SoDel Concepts as director of operations. She oversaw the Clubhouse at Baywood near Millsboro — a busy venue with a restaurant, event facility, concession stand and cart services. Under her leadership, all of those facets flourished, representatives noted, adding that the Clubhouse at Baywood is on track to break its 2019 record in profits.
In 2018, Panarello added Matt’s Fish Camp and Fish On, both in Lewes, to her responsibilities. Located in the Villages of Five Points, Fish On recently underwent a renovation that included the dining room, even room and patio.
“Danielle is so deserving of this promotion,” Kammerer said. “She makes the people around her better every time she comes to work.”
Panarello lives in Rehoboth with her husband, George.
All SoDel Concepts restaurants are open for dining and carryout. Visit sodelconcepts.com for a listing of the establishments, special events and menus.