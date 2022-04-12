Between Nov. 15, 2021, and Feb. 28, 2022, SoDel Concepts employees participated in a friendly competition. The goal: sell the most Thompson Island Brewing Company beers.
Thompson Island, a Rehoboth Beach brewpub, is one of 16 restaurants under the hospitality group’s umbrella.
Since brewpub employees had a clear advantage, their count was based on to-go sales. The first prize package includes a stay at Hershey Lodge, two tickets to Hersheypark, a tour of Troegs Independent Brewing in Hershey and dinner at the brewery and pocket money.
The top three servers in the non-brewpub restaurants were all from Matt’s Fish Camp in Fenwick Island. Bogi Szabo earned first place; and Kelsey Waller and Colleen O’Malley came in second and third, respectively.
Nigel Vestrand won first place at Thompson Island, followed by Justin Mento and Michelle Spence.
All told, employees sold 11,500 beers during the contest dates. Since then, SoDel Concepts has opened a second brewpub, Ocean View Brewing Company in Ocean View.
