During the novel coronavirus pandemic, SoDel Concepts continues to prepare meals for more than 250 homebound seniors in the Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth (MOWLR) program.
The Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality company uses the kitchen in Fish On in Lewes to cook and assemble more than 500 meals a day. The nonprofit MOWLR raises funds and coordinates volunteers to deliver the packaged meals. (On Friday, seniors also receive meals for Saturday and Sunday.)
“During this crisis, MOWLR’s service is more crucial than ever,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, which has 12 restaurants in coastal Sussex County. “People are staying at home during the state of emergency, and, as a result, seniors in our communities are vulnerable. Neighbors may not check on them as much as in the past, and family can’t stop by to connect. MOWLR ensures that they’re getting balanced meals.”
The MOWLR culinary team was previously led by Jen Bradour, a corporate chef for SoDel Concepts. Bradour is now transitioning into the company’s staff training department, where she will oversee kitchen employee training. Maggie Williamson, a Sussex County native, now oversees the MOWLR meal prep.
“I’ve been involved in MOWLR and SoDel Concepts for some time, and I’m very proud of the program and the food that we make,” said Williamson, whose mother is a chef.
Bradour said Williamson is perfect for the job.
“She knows the program, she’s highly reliable, and she’s committed to the mission of helping those in need.”
Ann Bailey, president of the MOWLR board, would agree.
“Meals on Wheels Lewes-Rehoboth is extremely fortunate to collaborate with SoDel Concepts’ team, especially during this time of pandemic,” she said. “Maggie Williamson and her dedicated team have worked tirelessly to implement our mandated guidelines for driver pickup and meal distribution. The coordination with our MOWLR staff has been flawless, and the meals continue to be nourishing and delicious.”
For information on MOWLR, visit mealsonwheels-lr.org.
During Delaware’s state of emergency, 11 of SoDel Concepts’ restaurants, including Fish On, are open for carryout. Online ordering and payment, and curbside delivery are recommended. For a list of SoDel Concepts restaurant with carryout menus, visit sodelconcepts.com/carryoutmenus.