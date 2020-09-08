Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, recently announced that seasoned event planner Chase Cline will head up the SoDel Concepts catering department. Cline supervises on-site catering at six of the 12 properties, as well as curbside carry-out catering at all locations. He also manages the skyboxes for Dover International Speedway for NASCAR races.
The Laurel native has more than 20 years of catering experience and the ability to create unique, memorable occasions, Kammerer said.
As a child, the former gymnast said, he wanted to perform with Cirque de Soleil. He graduated from Laurel High School and studied French, German and Japanese at the University of Delaware.
“Chase has been in this industry for a very long time,” Kammerer said. “He has a wealth of knowledge, and we are thrilled that he’s joined our team and will be leading our catering department.”
An avid camper, Cline is president of the Trap Pond Partners, the nonprofit fundraising arm for Trap Pond State Park. The organization provides funds for park projects and school field trips.
He lives in Rehoboth with his husband, Dru Tevis, and their two shar-pei dogs, Jazz and Bruceton.
For information on SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com.