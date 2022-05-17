SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $2,500 to the Read Aloud Delaware.
The nonprofit’s mission is to ensure that Delaware preschool children receive regular one-on-one reading sessions. On a regular basis, volunteers visit more than 100 sites across the state to read to children ages 1 to 5.
“Read Aloud Delaware introduces children to literacy and encourages children to love books and stories,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and the founder of SoDel Cares. “Organizations like Read Aloud Delaware help prepare children for success in school.”
SoDel Cares was created to honor the legacy of SoDel Concepts’ founder, the late Matt Haley, a philanthropist. Since 2017, SoDel Cares has donated more than $740,000 to local charities.
For information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com. For information on Read Aloud visit readalouddelaware.org.