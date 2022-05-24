Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and founder of SoDel Cares, presents a $10,000 check to the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which operates the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Fenwick Island. Pictured, from left, are: Darren Silvis, development director for the Freeman Arts Pavilion; Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts; Molly Williams, patron experience director; and Patti Grimes, executive director for the Freeman Foundation.