SoDel Cares donates to Freeman Foundation

Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts and founder of SoDel Cares, presents a $10,000 check to the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which operates the Freeman Arts Pavilion near Fenwick Island. Pictured, from left, are: Darren Silvis, development director for the Freeman Arts Pavilion; Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts; Molly Williams, patron experience director; and Patti Grimes, executive director for the Freeman Foundation.

 Coastal Point | Submitted

SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $10,000 to the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which operates the Freeman Arts Pavilion — previously the Freeman Stage — near Fenwick Island.

“The Freeman Arts Pavilion is in an exciting growth phase that will bring more live performances to Sussex County,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, a Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality company, and founder of SoDel Cares.

“Along with offering first-rate entertainment, the Freeman Foundation introduces the arts to K-12 students, some of whom have never seen live performances,” he continued.

SoDel Cares was created to honor the legacy of SoDel Concepts’ founder, the late Matt Haley, a philanthropist. Since 2017, SoDel Cares has donated more than $740,000 to local charities.

For information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com. For details on the Freeman Arts Pavilion, visit freemanarts.org.