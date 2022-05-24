SoDel Cares, the philanthropic arm of SoDel Concepts, recently donated $10,000 to the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, which operates the Freeman Arts Pavilion — previously the Freeman Stage — near Fenwick Island.
“The Freeman Arts Pavilion is in an exciting growth phase that will bring more live performances to Sussex County,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts, a Rehoboth Beach-based hospitality company, and founder of SoDel Cares.
“Along with offering first-rate entertainment, the Freeman Foundation introduces the arts to K-12 students, some of whom have never seen live performances,” he continued.
SoDel Cares was created to honor the legacy of SoDel Concepts’ founder, the late Matt Haley, a philanthropist. Since 2017, SoDel Cares has donated more than $740,000 to local charities.
For information about SoDel Concepts, visit sodelconcepts.com. For details on the Freeman Arts Pavilion, visit freemanarts.org.