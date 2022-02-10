Smitty McGee’s a local watering hole that held a special place in the hearts of many locals and tourists alike, abruptly closed its doors last weekend, ending decades as a favorite dinner spot for families, as well as a popular night spot.
The West Fenwick Island institution posted a farewell on social media Saturday night, Feb. 5: “We have poured our last icy beer, downed our last plate of crabby fries and served our last batch of wings,” read the post on the erstwhile restaurant’s Facebook page. “Today, our doors have closed for the final day! Thank you for your support!” it read.
A note to “Smitty McGee’s Friends” below the announcement read “Thank you, thank you, thank you. We thank you for:
· Being there
· Caring; and
· Your constant support!”
The post ended by saying “Again, thank you for being a special part of the Smitty McGee’s family! We will truly miss you.”
The phone number listed for Smitty McGee’s was disconnected earlier this week.
As the post was shared on other local social media pages, commenters lamented the end of “a Fenwick institution,” “an era gone” and “one of our favorite places.” “This truly breaks my heart,” one said.
While most comments were supportive of the restaurant and former owner Dawn McGee, some wondered why the restaurant closed so suddenly. Others wanted to know what whether gift cards purchased before the closing would be refunded.
According to a sign posted on the door of the restaurant, the spot formerly occupied by Smitty McGee’s will become part of the Fins family of restaurants, with locations already in Bethany Beach and Rehoboth Beach.