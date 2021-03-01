U.S. Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) last week applauded the Biden Administration’s decision to provide two weeks of exclusive access to the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for businesses with fewer than 20 employees.
“This announcement is a major win for First State small businesses,” said Carper. “President Biden’s reform of the Paycheck Protection Program will protect livelihoods, help our smallest businesses recover and bolster economic growth in communities throughout the country hurting from this economic crisis.
“For too long, this well-intentioned program has not delivered for many smaller firms that lacked the relationships with larger lenders,” he added. “This decision will target loans towards the businesses and employees who need assistance the most and the ones in our neighborhoods that we often rely on most. I encourage Delaware small business owners to take advantage of this important reform.”
Through March 10, only firms with fewer than 20 employees will be able to apply for PPP loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA). PPP loans are fully forgivable loans, provided the borrower spends at least 60 percent of the loan proceeds on payroll and use the remaining funds to cover certain eligible expenses. The program, which had been closed since Aug. 8, 2020, reopened last month after receiving $284 billion from December’s COVID relief package.
Employers should go to https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program to both find a PPP lender and apply for either their first or second PPP loan.
Delaware business owners with questions regarding the program are being encouraged to contact the SBA’s Delaware District Office in Wilmington: SBA Delaware District Office, 1105 N. Market St., Lobby Level, Wilmington, DE 19801; (302) 300-1935; (302) 573-6060 (fax); Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.