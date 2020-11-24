Saturday, Nov. 28, is Small Business Saturday — a day designed to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities.
“This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” officials with the U.S. Small Business Administration said. “Please join the SBA and organizations across the country in supporting your local small businesses by shopping at a small business.”
Founded by American Express in 2010 and officially cosponsored by SBA since 2011, Small Business Saturday has become an important part of small businesses’ busiest shopping season, they noted. According to the 2019 Small Business Saturday Consumer Insights Survey, 70 percent of U.S. consumers were aware of Small Business Saturday.
“The highly successful team of SBA, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP) and American Express will be kicking off the 2020 holiday season by encouraging consumers to support our nation’s nearly 32 million independent businesses this Small Business Saturday and all holiday season long,” they said.
How to participate:
• Shoppers can find participating small businesses in their area online at https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/;
• Small-business owners can get free Small Business Saturday materials, including posters and social media resources, online at https://www.americanexpress.com/us/merchant/shop-small.html#toolkit.
People can also follow SBA on social media for all the latest updates, on #ShopSmall.