Beginning to re-open businesses, from gyms to tattoo shops, was discussed at Gov. John Carney’s first Small Business Recovery virtual town hall meeting, on Monday, April 27.
“We’re ready. I think we can handle it. Bring it on,” said an enthusiastic Patti Grimes, executive director of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation.
Plans are in place, she told about 300 people watching the event on the videoconferencing platform Zoom, and those plans include touchless and cashless procedures.
“What will really help solidify those plans would be to … understand what the health guidelines are,” so business owners know what supplies they need, Grimes told the meeting hosts.
Hosting the virtual town hall were Kurt Foreman, president of the Delaware Prosperity Partnership, and Damian DeStefano, director of the Delaware Division of Small Business.
Both were introduced by Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long.
Grimes asked for specific metrics businesses will follow and said some states are basing reopening on declining hospitalizations, instead of the declining number of cases of the coronavirus.
She suggested family members, when attending events together, not have to distance from each other, since they are already in close proximity at home.
Gina Hall of Energy Gym in Selbyville said she and other gym owners believe they can open on a limited basis by “ramping up our sanitation.”
UV lights designed to clean the air have been installed, although they don’t clean surfaces, she said.
“We rely heavily on the tourists. … If this goes into June or toward July, our summer is basically ruined, financially. This is a long time — Day 40 here. I do think there are things that can be done, safely,” she said.
“Is the time ready, like tomorrow? No. We’re all going to have to take some time, but I think it can be done safely,” she said.
DeStefano and Foreman listened carefully and thanked the women. Foreman encouraged those with comments to log them online at de/gov/economy.
Remarks will be “looked at extremely aggressively,” Foreman said.
DeStefano and Foreman explained that there are two phases for beginning to re-open businesses.
Phase 1 would begin at least 14 days after cases of the coronavirus began to decline, but the vulnerable would still shelter in place, social distancing would continue, gatherings would be limited to 10 people, teleworking would be encouraged, employees would return to work in phases, schools would remain closed, visitors would not be allowed in hospitals or senior living facilities, elective surgeries would resume and gyms would open with strict distancing, but bars would remain closed.
DeStefano said that during Phase 2, the vulnerable would continue to shelter in place, social distancing would be done in public, gatherings would be limited to 50 people, non-essential travel could resume, teleworking would still be encouraged, schools and youth activities would re-open, visits to hospitals still wouldn’t be allowed, restaurants would open with moderate physical distancing, elective surgeries would resume, gyms would be open with strict distancing and sanitation protocols, and bars would be open with reduced standing-room occupancy.
DeStefano said it’s important not to move into a phase too soon, then have a new outbreak that would force backtracking.
There will be additional virtual town halls, with southern New Castle County being the focus on Tuesday, April 28. Western Sussex County will be the topic at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 30; Newark at 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 30; Kent County at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 4; Wilmington, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5; and northern New Castle County at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
Also, Hall-Long will host virtual town hall meetings for the general public, focusing on Kent County at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 29; northern New Castle County at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 4; Sussex County at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6; and southern New Castle County at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 7.
Visit de.gov/economy for more information.
Business owners want guidance so they can prepare
A woman representing HeartDrawn Studio & Tattoo in Lewes said artists can’t tattoo while staying 6 feet away from clients. She asked if customers can be required to wear masks and wash their hands. In the past, she said, tattoo businesses were not allowed to force customers to wash their hands.
Foreman said business experts will “look for answers for you.”
A man who identified himself as Jeff from Grotto Pizza asked about guidelines for bars, restaurant occupancy and if dividers will be required between tables and booths.
He asked to be told in advance so employees can begin preparing. DeStefano said he hopes to have guidance as soon as possible.
A woman identified as Susan from Browseabout Books in Rehoboth Beach asked if only 10 people at a time will be allowed in the 13,000-square-foot store. During current restrictions, the bookstore is only allowed to provide curbside delivery, she said.
Thierry Langer, owner of Kaisy’s Delights in Rehoboth Beach, said restaurant owners in France are increasing outdoor seating to avoid crowds and allow more distance between customers. Foreman called it a creative idea.
State Rep. Bryan Shupe, who owns two small businesses in Milford, said the public has to feel safe enough to visit stores and shops. He said guidelines for reopening should be simple, so consumers aren’t confused.
A businessman whose Millsboro store has remained open said many customers are not wearing masks as is now required, or are not positioning them correctly.
“When it comes to doing business with people, they take off the mask, and just sit there and talk to you. … These phases are going to take a lot longer than you think because these folks we see all day long aren’t getting it,” he said.
DeStefano said he, too, has heard about people wearing masks into stores, then removing them when they converse with others.
“But that is exactly when you want to have the mask on,” he said.
Last week, Carney announced a statewide public engagement strategy focused on Delaware’s economic reopening and recovery effort due to COVID-19, and town hall meetings to discuss it.
Carney also announced that he had assigned teams to work with industries hit hardest by the pandemic, including restaurants, tourism, retail and the arts community.
“We’re still seeing increased infections of COVID-19, so this fight is far from over. At the same time, we need to look forward. We need to plan for safely reopening our economy under a new normal. I encourage all Delawareans and Delaware small businesses to lean into this process,” Carney said.
“This pandemic has had a terrible impact on our small business community,” state Sen. Gerald Hocker stated in a news release from the Governor’s Office. (Hocker’s family owns grocery stores and a hardware store in the area.)
“I look forward to joining with the governor and my fellow legislators to hear directly from local business owners and to plot a course forward for all Delawareans,” he stated.