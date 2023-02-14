Shore Smoke Seasoning recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting in Millsboro. Co-owner and new Millsboro resident Ryan Stevenson has been passionate about creating seasonings for years and shared his hobby with family and friends. With some downtime from his job in 2020 due to COVID, his wife, Nicole, suggested he sell his seasonings. Stevenson was unsure, but his wife bought him a business license for his birthday that year, and Shore Smoke was born.
“Nicole is the one who kept telling me for years my seasonings were amazing and we should sell them,” said Ryan Stevenson. “I never thought anyone would buy them, but it’s been a dream come true.”
He crafted numerous recipes and distributed samples for market testing in his old neighborhood in Smyrna. He used the feedback to identify the best blends and began selling them. What started out as a hobby became a full-time business overnight. In only a couple years, the Stevensons have shipped Shore Smoke Seasonings to all 50 states, as well as to Australia, England and Canada.
They currently offer nine blends, ranging from those that truly “bring the heat,” to sweeter and milder varieties. The recipes are gaining notoriety, as Shore Smoke Seasonings captured nine Scovie Awards in 2023, including sweeping first, second and third places in the “Not Spicy Table Seasoning” category, a first in “Unique Condiments,” a second and third in “Kid Friendly Table Condiments, and a third in “Barbeque Cook It Up Dry Rub Seasoning.” The Scovie Awards evolved from National Fiery Foods & Barbecue Show and attract hundreds of international entries each year.
“We were hoping for just one award, but waking up to nine felt like Christmas morning,” Nicole Stevenson reflected. “We are just so grateful for all of our family, friends and customers who have supported us along the way.”
Shore Smoke Seasonings can be found in stores in 22 different states across the country, including a growing list here in Delaware. In addition, their seasonings can be found online at shoresmokeseasonings.com, and on Amazon. For more information, check out their website, or give them a call at (302) 943-4675.