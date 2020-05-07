“Shop Local Saturday” might look different than it has in past years — but “now more than ever” it’s important to support local businesses that have been working to come up with creative ways to connect with customers during the COVID-19 health crisis, according to a local Chamber of Commerce director.
“Now more than ever, we know that the small-business community needs our support,” said Lauren Weaver, director of the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
Saturday, May 9, has been designated Shop Local Saturday by the Delaware Tourism Office, which has encouraged small businesses to reach out to the public in a number of ways to let them know how they can continue to serve customers during this time of limited availability for “brick-and-mortar” stores to be open.
Weaver said that with the loosening of some business restrictions this week, it’s important for businesses — and their customers — to keep abreast of the ever-evolving guidelines for businesses and travel regulations.
“This is a new, temporary norm,” she said.
As the days progress closer to Memorial Day, which is the traditional opening of the summer season for visitors and businesses, she predicted there will be more changes — and, hopefully, lowering of limitations — coming more rapidly than they have in recent weeks.
As for this Saturday, Weaver said the proximity to Mother’s Day makes it a perfect time to find some treats for moms by looking into local possibilities, whether it be Mother’s Day meals from local restaurants, gift certificates for future appointments at hair or nail salons, or flowers from local nurseries.
She also said families with school-age children, who didn’t get a chance to do Mother’s Day crafts in school this year, should definitely see what they can find through local shops.
“Stay abreast of the changes,” Weaver said. “That store that was closed last week might not be closed anymore.”
She suggested checking on the Chamber’s website, as well as reading local newspapers and websites to keep up with the latest changes, as well as checking Facebook pages for favorite local business to see what they are able to offer.
“We just know that in these next couple of weeks, things are going to be constantly changing,” Weaver said. “I cannot explain how excited we are.”
For information on the latest steps by Delaware Gov. John Carney to open some businesses for limited operations, go to www.coronavirus.delaware.gov.