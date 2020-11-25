This year, shopping locally for holiday gifts and supplies can make a huge difference for the local economy, according to the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce.
And this week Chamber Executive Director Lauren Weaver announced that holiday shoppers also have a new incentive to spend those dollars where they live — up to $500 in gift cards — if they participate in the Chamber’s Shop Local Extravaganza during the three Saturdays in December leading up to Christmas.
The initiative has been organized by the Chamber, in cooperation with the Coastal Point, Weaver said, in an effort to support all businesses in the “Quiet Resorts” area, including Bethany Beach, Clarksville, Dagsboro, Fenwick Island, Frankford, Millville, Ocean View, Roxana, Selbyville and South Bethany.
Here’s how it works: Shoppers can shop at any participating business on Dec. 5, 12 or 19 and, and if they spend at least $20 in any one business, they qualify for that business’ drawing, with all the drawings to be held on Monday, Dec. 21. Each shopper entered in any of those drawings is also automatically entered in the grand-prize drawing. Three $500 gift cards will be awarded in that grand-prize drawing.
Each of the municipalities will also hold its own drawing, Weaver said, which will include ticket-holders from any businesses in that town.
In the days before the start of the Extravaganza, business are being encouraged to join in the promotion. Whether they be retail stores, restaurants, personal services, accommodations or home services, the more the merrier, Weaver said.
“The more places you shop, the more chances you have to win,” she said.
Businesses don’t have to be members of the Chamber to participate, she said. Also, any business that doesn’t have a physical location can still get in on the fun by donating prizes to this holiday “shop local” effort.
Lists of participating businesses will be listed in special advertisements in the Coastal Point. Publisher Susan Lyons lauded the Chamber’s effort to bring business to local shops during the holiday season.
“This has been the most challenging year for everyone,” Lyons said, “and most likely the best year ever to shop locally.
“The small retail shops in our area have wonderful things,” she added. “You don’t have to worry about getting it shipped on time, and you are supporting our local economy that employs your neighbors.”
Unlike the online shopping megastores, Weaver said, “These are the people who sponsor your kids’ sports teams” and who support area nonprofit organizations in general. “This is our chance, as a community, to give back” to businesses that have taken major hits in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she added. “It’s all about connections to the community.”
Weaver said the list of participating businesses is already quite robust, adding that “we anticipate that it’s going to keep on growing.”
There are two different pages on the Chamber’s website to help both businesses and shoppers participate in the Shop Local Extravaganza.
Businesses can register by going to http:// business.bethany-fenwick.org/events/details/shop-local-extravaganza-business-sponsorship-registration or by emailing Chamber Marketing & Communications Director Melissa O’Brien at melissa@thequietresorts.com.
For information on participating shops, go to the Events page at http://bethany-fenwick.org. Information will also be available on the Chamber’s social media pages.