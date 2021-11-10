Local businesses are being encouraged to register by Nov. 15 to be a part of the Shop Local Extravaganza, set to take place throughout the area on Saturdays, Dec. 4, 11 and 18.
The initiative, organized by the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Coastal Point, was created to support the local businesses of the Quiet Resorts, which includes businesses in Bethany Beach, Clarksville, Dagsboro, Fenwick Island, Frankford, Millville, Ocean View, Roxana, Selbyville, South Bethany and their environs.
Customers will be encouraged to “Shop, Savor, Stay & Splurge” for a chance to win a prize from their favorite local business or one of three grand-prize $500 gift cards. Every purchase of $20 or more at a participating business on Dec. 4, 11 and 18 grants that shopper an entry into that specific store’s drawing on Monday, Dec. 20, and a chance at the grand prize drawing on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Retail stores, restaurants, personal services, accommodations and home services are being encouraged to join in on the free holiday promotion to shop local. Businesses that do not have a physical location but still want to get in on the event can donate prizes to promote “Shop Local!”
For additional information about the Shop Local Extravaganza, contact Angalyse at events@thequietresorts.com.