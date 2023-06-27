Since opening in early February, Shock Vinyl Record & Music store, tucked inside a corner building in downtown Milford, has continued to increase its inventory. Customers who came into the store to browse have returned to see their own personal record collections on consignment.
That’s boosted inventory for store owner Marc Clery, a longtime photojournalist who retired from the industry last year to pursue his retirement dream of selling music and collectibles.
The record selection includes The Beatles, Rolling Stones and jazz performers who were recorded on first pressing Blue Note and Impulse record labels.
Clery said he is delighted to have these incredible albums in his bins alongside his own impressive collection.
“Most of the records are excellent to mint condition, which is great for customers purchasing vintage vinyl,” he said. “I’ve also purchased hundreds of new and vintage albums from classic pop and rock bands since opening in February this year.”
The record bins also contain music from the Grateful Dead, Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin and Black Sabbath, Foo Fighters and Taylor Swift, and metal from Obituary and Mastodon, just to name a few.
Since opening, he’s added new turntables to his inventory, as well as 7-inch 45-rpm records from the 1950s to 1980s.
Shock Vinyl is dedicated to music. Along with records and listening devices for sale, a selection of musical instruments hangs on the walls, including electric and bass guitars and amplifiers for the beginner to intermediate level player and the performing professional.
Concert photographs taken by Clery decorate the walls and they are for sale, too. The images feature iconic performers, such as James Hetfield of Metallica, Alice Cooper, Greg Allman, Warren Zevon and Debbie Harry of Blondie.
Customers and potential shoppers can follow the changing inventory on Facebook, but stopping in to flip through the bins is recommended.
“I truly enjoy talking with my customers about music and the performers who are on vinyl. Many of my customers are very knowledgeable about the bands and the history of the records,” he said. “A lot of my customers comment on how records bring back a flow of memories. Listening to a favorite LP offers the complete album, and they can look at the artwork on the cover and inner sleeve, which is nicer than just listening to a single song on the radio.”
Shock Vinyl is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at 39 N. Walnut Street, Suite 102, inside the Shops of Penny Square. Look for the fondue restaurant sign on the building’s Walnut Street facade. Enter the building through the main door and walk down the short hallway to Shock Vinyl. Call (302) 725-4422 or email shockvinyl@gmail.com for more information.