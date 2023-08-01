Sherwin-Williams recently held a ribboncutting ceremony to mark the opening of their second location in Millsboro in June 2023, at 26082 John J. Williams Highway in Long Neck.
Sherwin Williams has an excellent reputation for providing interior and exterior paint, stains and sealers, interior and exterior primers, aerosols and supplies such as brushes, rollers and protective gear, representatives noted.
Store Manager Keith Barga said he has a solid team committed to helping people with their next project.
“We have a culture of excellence that revolves around seven guiding values,” added William Forbes, the district manager for Sherwin-Williams. “They are integrity, people, service, quality, performance, innovation and growth. Our outstanding service and commitment to supporting our customers is what we are all about.”
Visit https://www.sherwin-williams.com/store-locator/paint-store/millsboro/de/725057 for more information, hours of operation and upcoming specials.