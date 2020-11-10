On Wednesday, Oct. 28, Sherwin Williams celebrated the recent expansion of its Ocean View location by hosting a ribbon-cutting with the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce. The store is designed as a convenient location for those in Ocean View and the surrounding towns.
Sherwin-Williams Paint Store of Ocean View offers paint, paint supplies and stains. The store carries products from Sherwin-Williams, Purdy, Graco, Titan, 3M, Shurtape, H&C, Uniflex, USG, Werner, Mi-T-M and Minwax, including interior paint, exterior paint, paintbrushes, rollers, spray equipment, caulk and stain.
For additional information on the store, visit https://www.sherwin-williams.com/store-locator/paint-store/ocean-view/de/3834.